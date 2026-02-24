‘Biggest NFT trading platform on TRON,’ AINFT, has $6 in volume

Justin Sun-founded AINFT (formerly APENFT) describes itself as “The Biggest NFT Trading Platform on TRON” on its website.

Sun has recently been aggressively promoting AINFT, posting about it on X on February 20, twice on the 11th, on the 10th, on the 6th, twice on the 5th, and six times on the 3rd.

Despite these frequent endorsements and its advertising, this platform has averaged approximately $6.24 per day in trading volume.

Screenshot of AINFT Marketplace analytics.

The AINFT marketplace lists a total of 156 TRX volume for its top project over the last seven days, split between only two collections.

At the current price of $0.28 for each individual TRX, that’s a total volume of $43.68 for this week.

If we divide that by the seven days, then we get a result of $6.24 per day in trading volume for the self-described “Biggest NFT Trading Platform on TRON.”

AINFT has, in some sense, shifted away from NFTs, focusing on a variety of other artificial Intelligence (AI) features.

One of these features is what is advertised as the “BANK OF AI,” which is meant to make it convenient for AI agents to use TRON and BNB Chain.

Another feature, “AINFT Nova,” is described as “an AI agent launch platform where users can deploy AI agents and simultaneously issue their dedicated tokens.” This feature has yet to launch.

Similarly, it’s yet to launch its “AINFT Agent Framework” for multi-agent systems, its “AINFT AgentTX,” which is “an AI-driven trading framework,” or its “AINFT Grid,” which claims to be “a platform dedicated to advancing decentralized AI model training and application.”

It has successfully embedded a chatbot interface that claims to provide access to a variety of models from OpenAI, Anthropic, and Google.

The value of the AINFT token has fallen by a quarter over the last year, according to data from CoinGecko.

AINFT is also connected to the legal dispute between David Geffen and Sun over the purchases of numerous pieces of art, with several of the transactions centering around what was then the APENFT Foundation.

